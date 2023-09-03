To mark first anniversary of Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress plans district-level event

According to sources, the Congress plans to host yatras at the district level to remember the Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began on September 7 of last year.

The party has major plans to mark the start of the nationwide march that saw Rahul Gandhi and other party officials travel over 4,000 km and engage with a variety of people from all walks of life.

According to the sources, yatras would be organised at the district level to commemorate the Bharat Jodo Yatra’s one-year anniversary of starting on September 7 of last year.

They said that arrangements were being made for the yatras’ duration and other specifics.

On September 7, 2022, Gandhi announced the start of the yatra in Kanyakumari. Gandhi’s ambitious 145-day trek came to an end on January 30 of this year in Srinagar.

“I did this (the yatra) for the people of the nation, not for myself or the Congress. At a rally in Srinagar to mark the culmination of the cross-country march, Gandhi had stated, “Our goal is to stand against the ideology that wants to undermine the foundation of our country.

Gandhi spoke at 12 public gatherings, more than 100 corner meetings, and 13 press conferences during the yatra. He had more than 275 scheduled exchanges while walking and more than 100 when sitting.

According to several observers, Gandhi’s image change from a reluctant and part-time politician to one who is mature and taken seriously by opponents was a major takeaway from the yatra for the Congress.

Back then, Digvijaya Singh and Jairam Ramesh, the general secretary of the Congress and the two men widely credited with conceptualising the yatra, claimed that the change in Gandhi’s image was not a result of the yatra but rather an effect of it.

Ramesh claimed that the Congress benefited greatly from the yatra and that the party was successful in spreading the idea that economic inequality, social polarisation, and political authoritarianism pose serious risks to the republic.

With more than 4,000 miles under his belt, Gandhi had managed to capture the attention of both his admirers and his critics. A cross-section of society participated in the march, including actors and television personalities like Kamal Haasan, Pooja Bhatt, Riya Sen, Sushant Singh, Swara Bhasker, Rashami Desai, Akanksha Puri, and Amol Palekar.

Military veterans, including former Army chief Gen (Retd) Deepak Kapoor and ex-Navy chief Admiral (Retd) L Ramdas, as well as notable figures like former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan and ex-finance secretary Arvind Mayaram, took part in the yatra in addition to participation from hollywood celebrities, writers, and writers.