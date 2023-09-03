Udhayanidhi Stalin Denies Genocide Call Amid Controversy Over ‘Sanatana Dharma’ Remarks

Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Udhayanidhi Stalin, has emphatically denied making any calls for the genocide of individuals practicing Sanatan Dharma. The DMK leader, who also happens to be the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, took to the social media platform X to address the controversy surrounding his recent remarks made during a speech.

“Sanatan Dharma is a principle that divides people in the name of caste and religion. Uprooting Sanatan Dharma is upholding humanity and human equality. I stand firmly by every word I have spoken. I spoke on behalf of the oppressed & marginalized, who suffer due to the Sanatan Dharma,” he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Stalin’s initial comment that ‘Sanatana Dharma should not just be opposed but completely eliminated’ was made during a writers’ conference in Chennai. He stated, “Sanatana is like malaria and dengue and so it must be eradicated and not opposed.”

In response to the backlash, he clarified that Sanatana Dharma, considered a central concept in Hinduism, is responsible for many social evils. He expressed his readiness to present the extensive writings of Periyar and Ambedkar, who conducted in-depth research on Sanatan Dharma and its negative impact on society in any forum.

Soon after his speech gained widespread attention, BJP leader Amit Malviya criticized Udhayanidhi’s remarks and condemned the Congress for aligning with DMK. “Rahul Gandhi speaks of ‘mohabbat ki dukaan,’ but Congress ally DMK’s scion talks about eradicating Sanatana Dharma. Congress’s silence is support for this genocidal call. INDIA Alliance, true to its name, if given an opportunity, will annihilate the millennia-old civilization that is Bharat,” Amit Malviya, chief of BJP’s IT cell, posted on X.

In response to a post by the Legal Rights Observatory, Udhayanidhi affirmed his readiness to face any legal challenge for his remarks. He stated, “Bring it on. I am ready to face any legal challenge. We will not be cowed down by such usual saffron threats. We, the followers of Periyar, Anna, and Kalaignar, would fight forever to uphold social justice and establish an egalitarian society under the able guidance of our Hon’ble CM @mkstalin. I will say it today, tomorrow, and forever: Our resolve to stop Sanathana Dharma from the Dravidian land would not reduce even a bit.”