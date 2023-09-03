Vibrant Pageantry Concludes Kerala’s Week-Long Onam Festivities

The week-long Onam celebration, orchestrated by the Kerala Tourism Department, reached its grand finale with an array of impressive festivities. Comprising approximately 60 floats and involving 3,000 artists, alongside enthusiastic participation from the public, this event showcased the rich cultural tapestry of Kerala. The culminating spectacle was a vibrant cultural pageantry, representing the state’s diverse heritage, which wound its way through the city before concluding at East Fort.

Kerala Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas shared exciting news during his inaugural address at Nishagandhi Auditorium. The government has earmarked a substantial project worth Rs 6 crore for the development of the historic Kanakakunnu Palace. This undertaking encompasses the establishment of a museum and an auditorium at the palace. He remarked, “Kanakakunnu Palace will be transformed into an active tourism destination and a place for enjoying nightlife,” emphasizing the palace’s potential.

Reflecting on the success of the Onam celebrations, Minister Riyas noted, “The tremendous success of Onam celebrations underlines the harmony and secular attitude of the people of Kerala.” The event’s function was presided over by MLA V K Prasanth and attended by several dignitaries, including Health Minister Veena George and Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil.

The closing ceremony witnessed the presence of actors Shane Nigam, Neeraj Madhav, and Antony Varghese (Pepe), with Harisankar’s music band providing a captivating performance. Kerala Tourism Director P B Nooh expressed gratitude with a vote of thanks. Additionally, prizes were awarded to the winners of various competitions held during the Onam celebrations.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan initiated the cultural pageantry, marking the festival’s climax, and was joined by Chief Guest A N Shamseer, the Assembly Speaker. The rhythmic start was symbolized by the presentation of the traditional wind instrument ‘Kombu’ to the lead artiste by Minister Riyas.

A notable highlight of the pageantry was Kerala Tourism’s 100-meter-long float ‘Garden of Lights,’ created in collaboration with Responsible Tourism (RT) Mission, Eco-Tourism, and Adventure Tourism. The event also featured a women’s bike rally as part of RT Mission’s woman-friendly tourism initiative.

Throughout the celebration, the audience was treated to captivating displays of India’s diverse artistic and cultural heritage, featuring magnificent floats and a wide array of classical and folk traditions.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the Onam celebrations on August 27, setting the stage for a week filled with classical, folk, ethnic, and popular art forms. This cultural symphony, held across numerous venues in the capital city and district centers, received an enthusiastic response from the public, reinforcing the spirit of harmony embodied by Onam.