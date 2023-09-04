ASI introduces new app for ‘Adopt a Heritage 2.0’ initiative

The ASI has initiated the ‘Adopt a Heritage 2.0’ program, aiming to collaborate with corporate partners to safeguard historical sites. Alongside this initiative, they introduced a user-friendly mobile app called ‘Indian Heritage,’ designed to showcase India’s cultural monuments. With the Archeological Survey of India overseeing 3,697 monuments, these sites not only represent India’s rich heritage but also contribute significantly to economic growth, according to the Ministry of Culture.

Union Minister of Tourism G Kishan Reddy, who participated virtually in the launch, encouraged all stakeholders to participate in preserving and revitalizing India’s cultural heritage, aligning with the ‘Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi’ vision. The ‘Adopt a Heritage 2.0’ program aims to engage corporate entities in preserving these monuments for future generations, focusing on selection after thorough assessment and discussions with stakeholders. This revamped version of a 2017 scheme clearly outlines the required amenities for various monuments as per the AMASR Act, 1958, and invites corporate stakeholders to use their CSR funds to improve facilities. Additionally, an e-permission portal was launched to expedite the process for obtaining permissions related to photography, filming, and developmental projects on these historical sites, streamlining operations and logistics. Key figures such as Union Minister of State for Culture Meenakashi Lekhi, Union Culture Secretary Govind Mohan, and Director General of ASI, K K Basa, were present at the launch event.