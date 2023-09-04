Asia Cup: Bumrah to Skip Nepal Match for Child’s Birth

India’s premier fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, will be absent from the Asia Cup 2023 clash against Nepal, set to take place in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, on Monday. Team insiders have confirmed that Bumrah has temporarily returned to Mumbai to witness the birth of his first child.

While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not issued an official statement on the matter, Sri Lankan reports have indicated that Bumrah departed for India on Sunday due to personal reasons. The reason behind this move is the impending arrival of Bumrah and his wife Sanjana’s first child, with the pacer wanting to be by her side during this significant moment.

It is anticipated that Bumrah will rejoin the team in Sri Lanka after a brief absence and make himself available for the Group 4 stage matches. A source close to the situation affirmed, “Yes, he will be back (in time for the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup).”

In Bumrah’s probable absence, Mohammad Shami is poised to step in and fill his role in the playing XI for the Nepal match.