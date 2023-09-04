Assam government establishes panel for creating anti-polygamy law

The Assam government has established a three-member panel to create a proposed law against polygamy. This committee comprises the Advocate General, Legal Remembrancer, and Director General of Police.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma mentioned that a previous committee had assessed the state’s legislative authority to enact an anti-polygamy law. Public opinions were sought, with 146 individuals and organizations supporting the law, and three objecting. Sarma stated that the law would address not only polygamy but also the concept of “love jihad.” Another committee has now been formed to draft the anti-polygamy legislation, and it is anticipated that the bill could be introduced in the Assembly meeting scheduled for December.

The previous committee had examined the Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Act, 1937, and Article 25 of the Indian Constitution concerning the directive principle of a uniform civil code. Sarma noted that polygamy cases were more prevalent in certain areas, such as Barak Valley and Jamunamukh in southern and central Assam, respectively. However, he also mentioned that polygamy is minimal among indigenous Muslims and educated individuals. Additionally, Sarma emphasized the enduring presence of Hindutva in India, stating that it has existed for thousands of years and will continue to do so.