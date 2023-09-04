Commodity Market: Gold prices edge higher marginally

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price appreciated marginally in Kerala. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 44,240, up Rs 80 per 8 gram. Yesterday, gold price remained firm in the market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading up by Rs 140 or 0.24% at Rs 59,535 per 10 gram. Silver futures were trading at Rs 75,234 per kg, higher by Rs 145 or 0.19%. The gold futures had ended with gains of Rs 36 or 0.06% per 10 gram at Rs 59,410 on Friday while the silver futures closed lower at Rs 75099, down by Rs 583 per kg or 0.77%. Gold futures are down 0.25% or by Rs 151 on the month-to-date basis while up 8.19% or by Rs 4,508 on the year-to-date basis. As for silver futures, the gains are to the tune of 0.57% or Rs 447 in September while the gains this year stand at 8.39% or Rs 5,827.

In global markets, price of spot gold gained 0.2% to $1,941.89 per ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,967.90. Price of spot silver was down 0.1% at $24.13 per ounce, platinum eased 0.2% to $958.95 and palladium rose 0.3% to $1,221.26.

The holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.10% on Friday. Comex is closed for trading today on account of US Labour day. Gold futures ended at $1,965.35 per troy ounce on Friday, down by $1 or 0.05% while silver futures closed at $24.530, lower by $0.003 or 0.010%.