Eknath Shinde orders probe in Maratha quota violence case, sends Jalna’s chief cop on leave

Eknath Shinde, the chief minister of Maharashtra, declared on Sunday that Tushar Doshi, the superintendent of the Jalna Police, had been placed on involuntary vacation. This occurs two days after violent protests against Maratha community reservations that were held in the district.

The violence resulted in at least 40 police officers and numerous demonstrators being hurt. More than 360 people, according to the police, have been detained in relation to the violence.

Sanjay Saxena, the Maharahstra Additional Director General of Police (law and order), will look into the lathi-charge event, and if necessary, a judicial investigation will be carried out, according to Eknath Shinde. Two policemen with the rank of deputy superintendent of police were also transferred outside the Jalna district, he continued.

Manoj Jarange, an activist who was on a hunger strike and calling for reservations for the Maratha community, organised the protest that got underway on Tuesday, August 29.

Eknath Shinde claimed that he had persuaded Jarange to end his fast and that they were planning to talk about the protests when ‘violence erupted in Jalna.’

Ashok Chavan, a former chief minister and prominent Congressman, was also criticised by him for his demand that the state government make clear where it stands on Maratha reservations. Eknath Shinde questioned what Chavan accomplished during his two and a half years as the chairman of the subcommittee on Maratha reservation.

Speaking to a crowd in Buldhana, the chief minister claimed that the state administration is working to give Marathas a reservation that will pass legal muster. Shinde claimed that because he was raised in a Maratha household, he can relate to the suffering of the neighbourhood.

The Supreme Court invalidated the reservation made by the state government for the community.