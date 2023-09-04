Flynas announces new flight services

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia based low-budget air carrier, Flynas announced the resumption of direct flights to Baghdad. The air carrier will operate 3 weekly direct flights to Baghdad from Jeddah on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

The new route is offered in collaboration with the Air Connectivity Program (ACP). Flynas became the first Saudi air carrier to resume flights between the Kingdom and Iraq in 2017 after a 27-year hiatus.

Also Read: Mahzooz Draw: 12 participants share Dh200,000

Last April, the low-cost airline reintroduced its direct flights between Jeddah and Erbil. The airline operates 2 weekly flights on Wednesday and Sunday.