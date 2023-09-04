Krishna Janmasthan Temple adorned for Janmashtami, celebrating Chandrayaan-3 achievement

The Sri Krishna Janmasthan Temple is gearing up for Janmashtami celebrations, dedicated to the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission by ISRO scientists. The temple trust members have announced their intention to honor ISRO chief S Somnath by naming the deity’s improved abode ‘Somnath Pushp Bangla.’ Additionally, the Krishna idol will be adorned in a special outfit called ‘Pragyan Prabhas’ in tribute to the ‘Pragyan’ rover.

For the upcoming Janmashtami celebration on September 7, the temple trust has made extensive arrangements, including cloakroom services, medical camps, and complimentary meals for devotees. Due to the expected high number of attendees, security forces like the CRPF, RAF, and additional personnel from the Agra range will be deployed to ensure safety at the temple.