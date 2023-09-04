Market valuation of 7 of top 10 companies falls Rs 62,279.74 crore

Mumbai: The market capitalization (m-cap) of 7 of the top 10 valued firms declined by Rs 62,279.74 crore last week. The top losers were Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel. The top gainers were HDFC Bank, Infosys and Bajaj Finance.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries fell by Rs 38,495.79 crore to Rs 16,32,577.99 crore. Hindustan Unilever’s valuation tumbled Rs 14,649.7 crore to Rs 5,88,572.61 crore and that of Bharti Airtel declined by Rs 4,194.49 crore to Rs 4,84,267.42 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of ITC went lower by Rs 3,037.83 crore to Rs 5,50,214.07 crore and that of ICICI Bank dipped Rs 898.8 crore to Rs 6,78,368.37 crore. The mcap of TCS diminished by Rs 512.27 crore to Rs 12,36,466.64 crore and that of State Bank of India dropped by Rs 490.86 crore to Rs 5,08,435.14 crore.

However, the valuation of HDFC Bank surged Rs 10,917.11 crore to Rs 11,92,752.19 crore and that of Infosys rallied by Rs 9,338.31 crore to Rs 5,98,917.39 crore. The mcap of Bajaj Finance climbed Rs 6,562.1 crore to Rs 4,43,350.96 crore.

In the ranking of top 10 firms, Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance.