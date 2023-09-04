President Murmu reveals 12-foot Mahatma Gandhi statue at Rajghat

President Droupadi Murmu unveiled a 12-foot Mahatma Gandhi statue at Rajghat and inaugurated a Gandhi Vatika featuring statues of Gandhi in various poses. During the event, the president highlighted Gandhi’s global significance, emphasizing how figures like Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King Jr., and Barack Obama recognized the transformative power of Gandhi’s non-violent principles for worldwide progress. She described Gandhi as an invaluable gift to the global community, reshaping the world with his values and ideals.

President Murmu expressed her belief that the Mahatma Gandhi statues at Gandhi Vatika would serve as a source of inspiration for visitors, particularly children. The event was attended by Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena and Gandhi Darshan vice-chairman Vijay Goel, signifying the importance of this tribute to Gandhi’s enduring legacy.