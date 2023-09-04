RSS leader claims Islamic invasion led to social ills in India

A senior RSS official claimed that Islamic invasions led to social issues like child marriage, “sati pratha,” and the ban on widow re-marriage in Indian society. Speaking at an event called “Nari Shakti Sangam” at Delhi University, Krishna Gopal, a senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary, explained that during the medieval period, various limitations were imposed on women and girls to safeguard them from invaders.

Gopal described this historical period as extremely challenging, where the entire nation grappled with subjugation. Temples were destroyed, prominent universities were ruined, and women faced grave risks. He mentioned that countless women were abducted and sold in markets worldwide by invaders like Ahmad Shah Abdali, Muhammad Ghori, and Mahmud of Ghazni. This era, according to Gopal, was marked by profound humiliation. Consequently, in an effort to protect women and girls, society enforced various restrictions, which unfortunately led to a decline in female education, with many ceasing to attend schools and gurukuls.