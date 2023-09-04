Simple tips to avoid romance scams

Dating apps are very common in now a days. A survey has revealed that more than 67% of women find online dating safer than dating in real life. But there is also a threat of romance scams. But one can avoid these romance scams by following some simple tips.

1. Verify photos: Always be cautious of generic photos or profile pictures. Use reverse image search tools available on the internet to scan if the pictures in the profile appear elsewhere on the internet. Scammers usually use stolen images to make themselves seem more tempting to users.

2. Verify the profile: Always check the profile. Look for inconsistencies in the account, such as mismatching of information they have provided in their profiles.

3. Guard private information: Never share private details like home address, phone number, social media handles, and photos.

4. Be Skeptical: Be cautious of overly perfect profiles.

5. Verify identity: Always verify your match’s identity. Ask for more photos, video calls, or suggest meeting in person when safe.

6. Research their online presence: Conduct a thorough online search of your potential match. Look for inconsistencies in their stories or information.

7. Don’t Send Money: Never send money to someone you’ve met on a dating app, especially if they request it urgently. Scammers often share elaborate stories to manipulate victims into sending money.

Report suspicious activity: Most dating apps have reporting mechanisms for suspicious accounts or behavior. If you suspect you’re dealing with a scammer, report them to the app administrators.