Study: Southern States Report High Infertility Rates

A recent study has revealed that Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Telangana exhibit higher infertility rates compared to northern states. The research, published in the PLOS ONE journal, identifies age of marriage, biological factors, and lifestyle choices as strong contributors to infertility. Similarly, Goa, Delhi, Sikkim, and Himachal Pradesh are also witnessing rising infertility rates. This study, titled ‘Surging trends of infertility and its behavioral determinants in India,’ relies on secondary data gathered over four rounds of National Family Health Surveys spanning from 1992 to 2016. The data indicates that many causes of infertility, including sexually transmitted diseases and lifestyle factors, are treatable.

The study underscores that women tend to experience the brunt of childlessness in comparison to men, often grappling with psychological, familial, and societal pressures. It highlights that factors like having multiple sexual partners and contracting sexually transmitted infections significantly contribute to infertility and induced abortions. The research also points out that infertility rates are higher in developing countries due to sexually transmitted infections and a lack of access to adequate and modern medical facilities. This study was conducted jointly by the Centre of Social Medicine and Community Health at Jawaharlal Nehru University and the International Institute for Population Sciences in Mumbai.

Numerous other factors, including environmental conditions, socio-economic status, and lifestyle-related choices, contribute to the issue of infertility. The research notes that a couple’s living environment, such as frequent exposure to heat and noise, can adversely affect their reproductive health. Additionally, individuals with excess weight may experience significant impacts on menstruation, infertility, miscarriages, pregnancies, and labor. Smoking, alcohol consumption, induced abortions, and prior contraceptive use also elevate the risk of infertility, making it a multifaceted and complex challenge in India.