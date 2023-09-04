Sumeru mountain near Kedarnath temple struck by avalanche, Saraswati river rises

Devotees in the Char Dham Yatra, which has been ongoing sporadically over the past two weeks, had resumed their journey. However, news of an avalanche on Sunday morning instilled fear among the pilgrims once more.

According to information provided by the Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Authority, an avalanche occurred on Sunday morning originating from Sumeru Mountain near Kedarnath Dham. Notably, an avalanche had also occurred in Kedarnath Dham in May this year, and there were three incidents in September and October last year, making this the fifth avalanche within the past year. Meanwhile, the Saraswati river’s water level has risen, and during the incident, a cloud of snow was observed in the area for approximately five to seven minutes. The rapid descent of the ice mass suggested a substantial amount of new snow had fallen from a significant height.