Tragic Incident: Father Takes His Own Life After Harming Three Daughters

In a tragic incident in Ramapuram, a man identified as Jomon (40) allegedly took his own life after slitting the throats of his three minor daughters, Ananya (13), Anamika (10), and Ameya (7). The horrific incident unfolded at his residence, where Jomon was later found hanged. The three girls are currently receiving medical treatment at Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital.

The police report indicates that the youngest daughter is in critical condition, while the other two are thankfully out of immediate danger. This horrifying incident occurred around 12:30 midnight, revealing the disturbing circumstances surrounding this family.

Adding to the tragedy, Jomon had been responsible for caring for his daughters ever since his wife left him one and a half years ago, leaving behind a complex and painful situation for the family.

As authorities continue their investigation, this heart-wrenching event serves as a reminder of the importance of addressing mental health issues and providing support to individuals and families in distress.