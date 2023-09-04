US Open Tennis: Rohan Bopanna- Matthew Ebden enter quarterfinals

New York: In tennis, India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden entered the men’s doubles quarterfinals of US Open. They defeated British duo of Julian Cash and Henry Patten by ‘6-4, 6-7, 7-6’ in round of 16. The Indian-Australian team will next face top seeds Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski or Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow.

Earlier this season, Bopanna and Ebden won titles on hard courts in Doha and Indian Wells. They are currently fifth in The Pepperstone ATP Live Doubles teams Rankings.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold prices edge higher marginally

In Women’s Singles, world number 10 Czech player Karolína Muchová beat Wang Xinyu of China by ‘ 6-3, 5-7, 6-1’. In mixed doubles round of 16, Bopanna and his Indonesian partner Aldila Sutjiadi will play the all American duo of Taylor Townsend and Ben Shelton.