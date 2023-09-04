Zelensky announces that he was replacing Kyiv’s defence minister Oleksiy Reznikov

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a significant announcement on Sunday, September 3, stating his decision to replace Kyiv’s defense minister, Oleksiy Reznikov. Zelensky described this move as a “new approach” within the ministry.

In his daily evening address to the nation, President Zelensky acknowledged that Oleksiy Reznikov had endured over 550 days of full-scale war. He expressed his belief that the Ministry of Defense required fresh perspectives and different ways of collaborating with the military and society as a whole.

To succeed Reznikov, Zelensky nominated Rustem Umerov, an individual of Crimean Tatar descent who had been serving as the head of the State Property Fund since the previous year.

President Zelensky emphasized that Rustem Umerov should assume leadership of the defense ministry, and he expressed his anticipation for the parliament to endorse this candidate.

This announcement, delivered during Zelensky’s nightly video address to the nation, marks a significant transformation within Ukraine’s defense establishment since the onset of the war initiated by Russia in February 2022.

Oleksiy Reznikov, who had been appointed as defense minister in November 2021, played a crucial role in securing substantial Western military aid to support Ukraine’s war effort. However, his tenure had been overshadowed by allegations of corruption within his ministry.

The change in leadership within the defense ministry is subject to approval by the parliament. However, it is highly likely that a majority of lawmakers in the Verkhovna Rada will support President Zelensky’s decision. He expressed his expectation that Umerov’s appointment would receive parliamentary approval.