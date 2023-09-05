Honda launches Elevate SUV in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Honda Cars India has launched the Elevate SUV in the country. The price starts at Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant. The Honda Elevate is offered in Phoenix Orange Pearl (New Color), Obsidian Blue Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Golden Brown Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic, and Meteoroid Gray Metallic colours.

The new SUV stands at 4312mm in length, 1790mm in width, 1650mm in height, and has a 2650mm wheelbase. The design highlights include LED headlamps, sleek LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), indicators, robust wheel arches, roof rails, ORVMs, and LED tail lamps.

The new SUV is powered by a 1.5-litre i-VTEC DOHC petrol engine. The engine delivers 119 bhp of power and 145 Nm of torque. Transmission duty is handled by a 6-speed Manual or the 7-speed Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) gearbox. The SUV delivers fuel efficiency figures of 15.31 kmpl and 16.92 kmpl respectively.

Other features include cargo space of 458L, a roomy interior cabin, a high-definition full-color TFT meter cluster, a 10.25-inch In-Plane Switching (IPS) High-Definition (HD) touchscreen display audio, and a Wireless Smartphone Charger.

Honda Elevate also comes equipped with Honda Connect that further introduces new features like a Personalized Dynamic Dashboard, Digitalized Service Pick-up & Drop Facility, Additional reward points on Fuel Pay through HPCL network, Buy and sell pre-owned cars, and Integration of Accessories – TPMS# (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) & DVR# (Drive View Recorder). With these updates, Honda Connect now offers an impressive 37 highly useful Connect features and comes with an industry-leading 5-year free subscription package.

Safety features include Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) of Honda SENSING, ACE™ Body Structure, 6 Airbags, LaneWatch™ Camera, Vehicle Stability Assist with Electronic stability & Traction Control, Hill Start Assist, Emergency Stop Signal, Multi-Angle Rear-view Camera, Rear Parking Sensors, ISOFIX compatible Rear Side Seats with Lower Anchorages & Top Tether.