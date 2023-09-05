Hyundai launches Venue and Venue N Line with ADAS Tech in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Hyundai India has launched the 2023 Venue and Venue N Line in the country. Both the cars are equipped with the first-in-segment ADAS tech. The 2023 Hyundai Venue is priced in a range of Rs 10.33-13.34 lakh (ex-showroom) while the 2023 Hyundai Venue N Line comes in a price bracket of Rs 12-13.90 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market.

Both the cars has been presented with Hyundai SmartSense (ADAS – Advanced Driver Assistance System) which offers a host of features in the form of Forward Collision Warning, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist for Car, Pedestrian & Cycle, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Driver Attention Warning, Lane Following Assist, High Beam Assist and Leading Vehicle Departure Alert.

Also Read: Honda launches Elevate SUV in India: Price, features

The 2023 Venue is available with three powertrains: 1.2L Kappa MPi petrol, 1.5L U2 CRDi diesel and a 1.0L Kappa Turbo GDi petrol. The 1.0L T-GDi petrol engine now gets a 6-speed manual gearbox as well on S(O) and SX(O) trims besides the 7-speed DCT automatic unit.

The 2023 Venue N Line is powered by the 1.0L Kappa Turbo GDi petrol engine with the 7-speed DCT automatic transmission as standard. The buyers can also opt for a 6-speed manual gearbox on N6 and N8 variants.