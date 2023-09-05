India launch date of 2023 Nexon Facelift announced: Details

Mumbai: Leading automobile brand in the country, Tata Motors announced the India launch date of its 2023 Nexon Facelift. The company will launch the vehicle on September 14. Pre-bookings for the vehicle has began already and deliveries are expected to kickstart later this month. The mid-size SUV either can be booked online from the company’s official or by visiting the authorized showroom.

The The mid-size SUV will be introduced in 11 different variants, and this time each model will have its own name. The SUV continues to be offered in 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options. The petrol version generates a max power of 118 bhp at 5500 rpm and 170 Nm torque at 1750-4000 rpm. While the diesel unit provides 113 bhp of power at 3750 rpm and 260 Nm of torque at 1500-2750 rpm. Tata also introduced more transmission options, which include a five-speed MT, a six-speed MT, a six-speed AMT, and a newly added 7-speed DCT gearbox, equipped with paddle shifters.

The SUV comes with bi-function LED headlamps with sequential LED DRLs, welcome and goodbye light animation, a hidden wiper integrated with spoiler, 2-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, 360-degree high definition surround view system with a blind view monitor, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, 7-speed wet clutch intelligent DCA with e-shifter & paddle shifter, and high definition sleek floating infotainment system, supported by all the car connect technology.