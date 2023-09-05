Indian Railways suspends parcel service in several stations: Details

New Delhi; The Indian Railways has suspended parcel service in several stations in New Delhi. The Northern Railway Zone announced this decision. The decision was taken in light of the security measures put in place for the G20 Summit. The G20 Leaders Summit is scheduled to take place on September 9th and 10th at the newly constructed international convention and exhibition center known as Bharat Mandapam, situated at Pragati Maidan in Delhi.

These restrictions will be enforced at multiple railway stations, including New Delhi, Old Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Anand Vihar Terminal, and Sarai Rohilla from September 8th to September 10th. During these three days, passenger trains originating from, passing through, or terminating at these stations will not have any parcel coaches, including leased ones. Additionally, all Parcel Cargo Express Trains (PCET) will be cancelled.

The parcel storage facilities and platforms will not accept any parcel packages or packing during the G20 Summit. Restrictions will apply to both incoming and outgoing traffic, covering leased SLR (Sitting cum Luggage Rake), AGC (Assistant Guard’s Cabins), VPS (Parcel Vans), and PCETs at the aforementioned stations.

The national transporter also informed that the personal luggage will be allowed only in the passenger coach, and the booking of registered newspapers and magazines will be permitted, subject to complying with all commercial procedures.