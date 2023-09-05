India’s Possible Renaming to Bharat: Parliament Special Session Expected

Speculation is growing regarding a potential name change from ‘India’ to ‘Bharat’ by the BJP-led Union Government, following an official communique from President Droupadi Murmu.

The communication to G20 delegates from Rashtrapati Bhawan bore the title ‘President of Bharat’ instead of the customary ‘President of India.’

Sources suggest that the proposal to rename India could be raised by the BJP during the upcoming special session of Parliament, scheduled from September 18-22.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh remarked, “Mr. Modi can continue to distort history and divide India, that is Bharat, that is a Union of States. But we will not be deterred. After all, what is the objective of INDIA parties? It is BHARAT—Bring Harmony, Amity, Reconciliation And Trust. Judega BHARAT. Jeetega INDIA!”

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his enthusiasm for “REPUBLIC OF BHARAT,” asserting the nation’s bold march toward “AMRIT KAAL.”

The BJP has expressed dissatisfaction with the name of the Congress-led political bloc, INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance).

In July, BJP MP Naresh Bansal stirred controversy in Parliament by deeming the name ‘India’ a symbol of “colonial slavery” and advocating for its removal from the Constitution in favor of ‘Bharat.’

The Congress has accused the ruling party of panicking after the success of INDIA alliance meetings, prompting considerations for an early Lok Sabha election and the formation of a panel on “one nation, one election.” The opposition party has declared its readiness for elections at any time.