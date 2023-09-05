India’s World Cup Squad: As Expected

The Indian cricket selectors made their expected choices when they unveiled the final 15-man squad for the upcoming ICC World Cup, which will take place on home soil next month. Notably, K L Rahul, despite his extended injury hiatus, secured his place in the squad as anticipated. Another unsurprising inclusion was middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav, whose talent is highly regarded by the Indian think tank despite his less-than-stellar performance in the 50-over format.

Ishan Kishan, the wicketkeeper-batsman, solidified his position thanks to his recent impressive performances. The Indian squad is composed of seven batters, four bowlers, and four all-rounders, with both Rahul and Ishan taking on the wicketkeeping duties. Seam-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel were selected as potential cover options for Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja.

The frontline spinners in the squad are left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav and Jadeja, with leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal being notably omitted. This decision places significant responsibility on Kuldeep to deliver in the middle overs.

Sanju Samson, the stumper-batter from Kerala, was never a serious contender once Rahul regained fitness. Captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid were keen on having Suryakumar Yadav as an additional batsman due to his consistent performances at the international level.

The inclusion of Shreyas Iyer and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, both making comebacks, is noteworthy. Iyer is expected to play a pivotal role at the No. 4 spot, while Bumrah will be the go-to bowler for Rohit.

The Men in Blue are determined to recapture the World Cup after 12 years and end a decade-long drought for an ICC title. The squad appears strong, particularly in home conditions, with a formidable top three comprising Rohit, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli. Adding Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Pandya, and Jadeja to the lineup provides a potent batting force.

However, a concern arises as none of the top-order batters have bowling abilities, and the limited contribution with the bat from bowlers like Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Kuldeep could pose challenges in high-pressure situations.

The Asia Cup and a three-match bilateral series against Australia will offer insights into India’s standing before the World Cup. The team management’s foremost hope is that the chosen 15 remain injury-free during the lead-up to the tournament and throughout the grueling competition.