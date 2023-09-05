Lenovo launches Windows gaming handheld device: Details

Mumbai: Lenovo launched its first Windows gaming handheld device. The device named Lenovo Legion Go was launched during the IFA (Internationale FunkAusstellung Berlin) 2023 in Berlin. The Lenovo Legion Go has been priced at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 70,000) and will be available starting November this year. It comes in Shadow Black colour.

The device is powered by AMD Ryzen Z1 series of SoCs o. The GPU side is managed by AMD RDNA graphics. The device packs up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM running at 7,500 MHz and a maximum of 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD. The available storage can be expanded up to 2TB further through a microSD card slot.

The handheld gaming console runs on Windows 11 Home with Legion Space software on top. The company is offering three months complimentary Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription with each Legion Go handheld.

The handheld console features an 8.8-inch QHD+ (1,600×2,560 pixels) IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. Its 10-point touch screen is rated to deliver up to 144Hz refresh rate, 97 percent coverage of DCI-P3 colour gamut, and 500 nits of peak brightness. It packs Hall effect joysticks and multiple buttons including a touchpad, D-pad, an angled mouse wheel, 10 mappable shoulder buttons, triggers, and grip buttons.

Connectivity options include two USB-Type C ports, that support USB 4.0, DisplayPort 1.4, and Power Delivery 3.0. The handheld console also gets a microSD card slot, a 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2. The device has two speakers with 2W output and features a dual-array microphone. The Lenovo Legion Go is backed by a dual-cell 49.2Wh battery with support for fast charging.