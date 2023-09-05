Man, woman from Andhra, paraded for extramarital affair, partially tonsured

The man’s wife and in-laws displayed the woman and her lover in Andhra Pradesh’s Sri Sathya Sai district after they were suspected of having an adulterous affair, according to the police.

Hussain, the husband of Nazia (30), allegedly had an adulterous relationship with Hasnabad native Shabana (32). Nazia and her family paraded the couple in the streets of Lepakshi hamlet in the district after Nazia learned about the connection.

While they were restrained and transported to a police station in an auto-rickshaw, Hussain escaped.

According to Hindupur sub-divisional police officer P Kanjakshan, ‘Hussain was in an extramarital relationship with Shabana and for this reason, Hussain’s wife went to the place where Shabana was residing and tonsured both of them and paraded them in the town.’

Nazia’s family members recorded the tonsure of Hussain and Shabana, and the video quickly gained popularity on social media.

Police were in the midst of filing a formal FIR against Nazia and her family members under several Indian Penal Code provisions, including 506 (criminal intimidation), 355 (assault or using force to disgrace a person), 323, and others.

Shabana and her spouse split up, according to the police, two years ago.