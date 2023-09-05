Realme launches new budget smartphone in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Realme launched its new budget smartphone named ‘Realme C51’ in India. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of Realme C51 is priced at Rs. 8,999. The phone comes in Carbon Black and Mint Green colours and will be available on Realme.com, Flipkart, and offline stores.

The Realme C51 sports a 6.74-inch HD (720 x1,600) display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The handset is claimed to offer a peak brightness of 560 nits. The phone comes equipped with an octa-core Unisoc T612 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. The phone also supports RAM expansion technology offering up to 4GB of virtual RAM. The Realme C51 runs on Android 13 out-of-the-box.

The new Realme C51 features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary shooter with an f/1.8 aperture and an unspecified secondary sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture on the front.

It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. Other highlights of the phone include a 3.5mm headphone jack, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual SIM support, and a 3-card slot.