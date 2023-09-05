Skoda launches special edition of Slavia and Kushaq: Details

Mumbai: Leading car manufacturer Skoda has introduced the special edition of Kushaq and Slavia. Skoda Kushaq Onyx Plus and Skoda Slavia Ambition Plus come at a starting price of Rs 11.59 lakh and Rs 12.49 lakh (Both the prices are ex-showroom), respectively. Interested customers either can pre-book the cars by visiting authorized showrooms or online from the company’s official webiste.

Skoda Kushaq Onyx Plus Features: The car comes equipped with R16 Grus alloy wheels, window chrome garnish, typical signature style front grille, roof rails, body-colored door handles, a decent amount of cladding on the sides and LED headlights paired with LED DRLs etc.

The model features a 1.0 TSI engine, which produces a max power of 114 bhp and 178 Nm of peak torque. The unit is matted with a 6-speed manual transmission. The new Onyx Plus variant is available in Candy White and Carbon Steel colours.

Skoda Slavia Ambition Plus Features: The Ambition Plus is powered by a 15PS 1-litre TSI engine. The engine can be mated wither to 6-speed manual or automatic transmission. The latter carries a premium of Rs 1.3 lakh over the manual and costs Rs 13.80 lakh (ex-showroom).The car come equipped with stylish front grille, covered with chrome work from every corner and an in-built dashcam.