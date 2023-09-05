Volvo launches all-electric C40 Recharge SUV in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Volvo Cars India has launched the all-electric C40 Recharge SUV in the country. It comes at an introductory price of Rs 61.25 lakh (ex-showroom) which will be only for the first 200 buyers.

The bookings will start from September 5, 5PM onwards at Volvo Cars India’s official website by paying a refundable amount of Rs 1 lakh. Deliveries will also start from this month itself.

The electric vehicle (EV) is powered by a 78kWh battery coupled with twin motors, generating 402 bhp of top power and 660 Nm of peak torque. The EV promises a maximum range of up to 530 km on a full charge. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.7 seconds. The SUV is equipped with an all-wheel-drive system. The C40 Recharge comes equipped with fast-charging capabilities, capable of reaching a charging level of 10-80% in 27 minutes.

The SUV comes equipped with a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, front seats equipped with both heating and ventilation, vegan interior materials, Google built-in, Harmon Kardon sound system, ADAS and a dual-zone climate control system. Additionally, it boasts amenities such as a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera system, a wireless charger, air purifier, single-pedal drive capability, and an advanced driver assistance safety suite.