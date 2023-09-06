Air carrier announces discounted tickets at Dh299 from UAE

Dubai: Low-budget air carrier, Cebu Pacific introduced new discount sale. The airline has launched a special promo, giving huge discounts for travellers from several popular destinations, including Dubai.

Passengers flying to Manila from Dubai can get a trip for a one-way base fare of Dh299, if they are travelling from October 15, 2023, to February 29, 2024. Today, September 6, is the last day of the promo.

Also Read: UAE based air carrier adds 8 new destinations under ‘single ticket’ scheme

‘Promo fares offered are limited and non-refundable, but rebookable; fare difference may apply,’ the airline said. Flyers may also use their Cebu Pacific ‘travel fund’ to avail of the promo.