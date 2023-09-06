Asus launches Chromebook CX1 series in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Taiwanese consumer electronics giant ASUS has introduced an affordable Chromebook CX1 series in India. The series features 14 and 15-inch lightweight and eco-friendly models. The ASUS Chromebook CX1400 and CX1500 are priced starting at Rs 21,990.

These devices come equipped with an Intel Celeron N4500 processor. They boast a lay-flat display, support Wi-Fi 6 for fast internet connectivity, and offer a battery life of up to 11 hours. Additionally, they feature a high-quality 3-cell 50Wh battery pack and support 45W Fast USB-C charging.

The ASUS Chromebook CX1 series comes with options for both 14-inch and 15-inch screens, available in Flip touchscreen and non-flip variants. They also come with crisp stereo audio and a 720p HD camera for video conferencing and content creation. The ASUS Chromebook CX1 series provides the full suite of Google Workspace, access to Google Play Store for Android apps, Google Assistant integration, and a generous 100GB of Google One cloud storage.