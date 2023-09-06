Australia Unveils 15-Player Squad for ICC World Cup

Young leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha’s exclusion from Australia’s 15-man World Cup squad comes as a surprise, considering his impressive international debut in South Africa. Sangha, who was initially named in the broader squad for the South Africa tour, has been left out along with fast bowler Nathan Ellis and rookie all-rounder Aaron Hardie, as confirmed by the team on Wednesday.

Sangha made a strong impact by taking five wickets across his first two T20Is during Australia’s dominant 3-0 sweep of the Proteas. However, the selectors have made the decision to include only two specialist spinners, namely Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar.

Despite ongoing injury concerns, key players such as fast bowling captain Pat Cummins, batsman Steve Smith, left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc, and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell have all found their place in the squad.

The final 15-man squad will be officially submitted to the International Cricket Council by September 28, just ahead of the World Cup’s commencement in India in October.

Australia, who are eager to secure their sixth 50-over world championship, will kick off their preparations with a five-match ODI series against South Africa starting this Thursday.

Australia squad for the World Cup includes: Pat Cummins (capt), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, and Adam Zampa.