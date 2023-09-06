Commodity Market: Gold price slips down for second day in a row

Mumbai: Sovereign gold prices edged lower for second day in a row in Kerala. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 44,000, down by Rs 120 per 8 gram. Yesterday, the yellow metal suffered a loss of Rs 120 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading down by Rs 58 or 0.10% at Rs 59,185 per 10 gram. Silver futures were trading at Rs 73,431 per kg, lower by Rs 14 or 0.02%. The gold futures had ended with losses of Rs 145 or 0.24% per 10 gram at Rs 59,248 on Tuesday while the silver futures closed lower at Rs 73,440, down by Rs 1,081 per kg or 1.45%.

Gold futures are down 0.22% or by Rs 131 on the month-to-date basis while they have gained 7.68% or by Rs 4,226 on the year-to-date basis. As for Silver futures, the declines are to the tune of 2.96% or Rs 2,237 in September while the gains this year stand at 5.81% or Rs 4,033, he said.

In global markets, price of spot gold remained firm at $1,924.41 per ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,949.80. Price of spot silver eased 0.1% to $23.49 per ounce, platinum dipped 0.3% to $923.34 and palladium was up 0.1% to $1,212.85.

On Comex, Gold futures were trading at $1,951 per troy ounce, down by $1.60 or 0.08% while silver futures were trading at $23.885, higher by $0.012 or 0.050%. The holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.1%.