Djokovic loses his cool on a spectator; requests the fan to be escorted out of the Arthur Ashe Stadium

On Tuesday, Novak Djokovic secured victory over Taylor Fritz in the quarter-finals of the 2023 US Open. Djokovic, the Serbian tennis star, defeated the American with a scoreline of 6-1, 6-4, 6-4. This win marked a significant achievement for Djokovic as it propelled the 36-year-old to his 47th Grand Slam semi-final, surpassing the previous record held by Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer.

However, during the match, there was a moment when Djokovic became visibly frustrated with a spectator. While engaged in a live volley with Fritz, a spectator yelled “Out!” This unexpected shout disrupted Djokovic’s concentration, causing him to concede the point. Djokovic was clearly displeased with the interruption and promptly requested that the fan be escorted out of the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The spectator’s needless outburst indeed disrupted Djokovic’s rhythm, resulting in him losing the breakpoint and subsequently the entire game. Despite this momentary setback, Djokovic managed to maintain his composure and defeated Fritz in straight sets, securing his place in the semi-finals. In the semi-finals, scheduled for September 9, Djokovic will face Ben Shelton.

Reflecting on the incident, Djokovic humorously mentioned that he had asked his friends to speak with the disruptive spectator. He said, “He was actually in the box where some of my friends were. I don’t know who the guy was; but yeah, I was pretty annoyed by him at that point. I was communicating with my friends to have a little chat with him,” Djokovic laughed.

Djokovic also acknowledged the crowd’s enthusiasm and their desire to be engaged in the match. He expressed his appreciation for the spectators wanting to be part of the experience and emphasized that they pay to watch the players perform. Djokovic added, “Sometimes [they] might have an interaction with the player, like this guy. I’m sorry for him, but he was really annoying at that point.”