Go First cancels all flights till September 10

Mumbai: India based private air carrier, Go First Airways cancelled all its flights scheduled till September 10. These flights were cancelled due to operational reasons.

‘We regret to inform that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till 10th September 2023 have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations. We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans, and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can,’ the air carrier said in a statement.

Also Read: Gulf country announces new travel rules for expats

Earlier on May 2, the air carrier cancelled its flights and filed for voluntary bankruptcy before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), alleging delays on the part of a US-based engine maker, Pratt & Whitney, for its inability to promptly meet obligations — leading to the grounding of a portion of its fleet.

The airline has approximately 4,200 employees, and it reported total revenue from operations at Rs 4,183 crore in the financial year 2021-22. There were reports that the grounding of the Go First flights had put pressure on airfares, particularly on select routes where it had a footprint.