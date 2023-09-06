Jharkhand govt provide transgender people with pension of Rs 1,000

The Jharkhand government has chosen to include the transgender community in its universal pension programme in order to provide social security and integrate them into mainstream society, an official said on Wednesday.

During a cabinet meeting presided over by the chief minister Hemant Soren, the decision was made. Additionally, the government decided to grant them benefits and classify them as belonging to the backward class.

Cabinet secretary Vandana Dadel said, ‘The council of ministers has approved the proposal of Mukhyamantri Rajya Samajik Suraksha Pension Yojana for transgender people under the social assistance scheme. The eligible beneficiary will get Rs 1,000 per month as financial aid.’

The department of women, child development, and social security (WCDSS) estimates that there were approximately 11,900 transgender people living in Jharkhand in 2011, which would be close to 14,000 today.

‘To avail the benefit of the pension scheme, transgenders need to get a certificate from the deputy commissioner’s office. Those who are 18 years of age or above and have voter ID cards will be eligible for the scheme,’ WCDSS secretary Kripanand Jha told PTI.

The department has also suggested building separate restrooms for transgender people in hospitals in an effort to give them additional amenities, he said.