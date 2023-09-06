Mamata will be at President’s G20 dinner in New Delhi on Sep 9

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to travel to New Delhi this Saturday to attend the G20 dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu, according to officials’ statements on Wednesday. President Murmu extended the invitation for her participation in the event. Notably, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, with whom Mamata Banerjee maintains a warm relationship, is expected to join the gathering as well, as per the officials’ information. This event marks a significant diplomatic occasion, bringing together leaders from various regions, and highlights the rapport between Mamata Banerjee and Sheikh Hasina. Mamata Banerjee’s presence at the dinner signifies her active involvement in national and international political discussions, underscoring her role beyond her responsibilities as the Chief Minister of West Bengal.