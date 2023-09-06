Oppo unveils latest smartphone named ‘A38’: Details

Mumbai: Oppo has unveiled its latest smartphone named ‘Oppo A38’in UAE. The Oppo A38 has been listed on Oppo’s UAE website, but the phone’s price and sale date are yet to be announced by the company. The handset is also speculated to debut in Europe as well as India and other Asian markets soon. Meanwhile, the phone comes in two colours- Glowing Black and Glowing Gold.

The dual-SIM-supported Oppo A38 runs on ColorOS 13.1 out-of-the-box. It sports a 6.56-inch HD+ (1612×720 pixels) LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 720 nits. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The phone also supports RAM expansion technology offering an additional virtual RAM of up to 4GB. The phone’s storage can be expanded up to 1TB.

The smartphone is equipped with a dual rear camera setup. The camera setup comprises a 50-megapixel AI primary sensor and a 2-megapixel bokeh camera. For selfies and video calls, the handset houses a 5-megapixel front camera. It comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery which supports 33W SUPERVOOC charging.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), 802.11a/b/g/n/, Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The phone supports a fingerprint scanner and facial recognition for biometric authentication, an ambient light sensor, accelerometer, proximity sensor, and a geomagnetic sensor.