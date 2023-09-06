Red Chillies Entertainment urges against piracy and spoilers ahead ‘Jawan’ release

Red Chillies Entertainment, the production company responsible for “Jawan,” has made a passionate plea to the audience to refrain from engaging in piracy and instead enjoy Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film in theaters. Founded by Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan, the banner conveyed this message on its official platform a day before the nationwide release of the movie, directed by Atlee. Their statement reads, “Reject Piracy. Reject Spoilers. Experience ‘JAWAN’ in cinemas. If you come across any unauthorized links, please report them to [email protected]. Reserve your tickets now.”

Featuring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, “Jawan” is anticipated to surpass the opening day earnings of Shah Rukh’s previous film “Pathaan,” with experts estimating first-day earnings of Rs 65-70 crore. The film is described by its creators as an intense thriller that delineates “the emotional journey of a man determined to right the wrongs in society.” Furthermore, the cast of “Jawan” includes Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, and Mukesh Chhabra.