Renault launches Urban Night limited edition of Kwid, Kiger and Triber in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Renault India has launched the Urban Night limited edition of the Kwid, Kiger and Triber in the country. The Urban Night Edition will be limited to 300 units for each model. The bookings and sales of this limited edition has already began at all the company authorized dealerships across the Indian market.

The Urban Night edition of the Kiger, Kwid and Triber get a black exterior colour with silver accents on the front and rear bumper, boot lid, and doors. They also get an illuminated scuff plate and a puddle lamp.

The Kiger gets a 72hp, 96Nm, 1.0-litre petrol engine and a 100hp, 152Nm, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. Both engines are mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, but while the petrol gets an AMT, the turbo-petrol gets a CVT.

The Kwid and Triber also get a 1.0-litre petrol engine, but the former produces 68hp and 91Nm and the latter 72hp, 96Nm. Both get 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox options.

Renault Kiger Urban Night Edition gets rear skid plates and side door body cladding on the outside. On the inside, Kiger Urban Night Edition sports a Smart Mirror Monitor, an advanced ambient lighting system, an illuminated scuff plate, and a puddle lamp.