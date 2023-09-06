Rishi Sunak Insists on UK-Friendly FTA with India

During a recent Cabinet meeting, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak emphasized the importance of the ongoing free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations with India. He stressed that any FTA must be beneficial for the entire United Kingdom. These talks, now in their 12th round, are a crucial part of his upcoming visit to India, where he will attend the G20 World Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi.

Sunak expressed his view that India is an indispensable partner for the UK across various aspects of bilateral cooperation. He reiterated his commitment to an FTA that serves the interests of the entire UK. A Downing Street statement highlighted his belief in India’s significance in addressing global challenges faced by democracies.

Kemi Badenoch, the UK’s Business and Trade Secretary, also provided an update on the FTA negotiations. She highlighted that India is already one of the UK’s largest trading partners, with a yearly relationship valued at GBP 36 billion.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Sunak expressed his vision for a long-lasting and deep partnership with India, leveraging their growing relationship in trade, defense, and technology for the benefit of the UK’s citizens in the years to come.

As Sunak prepares for his visit to New Delhi, where he is expected to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, plans for his itinerary are still being finalized. However, it’s anticipated that the visit may include a sightseeing trip to Humayan’s Tomb, adding a cultural dimension to the diplomatic discussions.