Romanian President claims that new attacks were carried out ‘very close’ to its border by neighbouring Ukraine

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis expressed on Tuesday, September 5, that recent attacks had occurred “very, very close” to Romania’s border, coming from neighboring Ukraine. These attacks have been linked to Russia’s repeated drone strikes targeting infrastructure in the southern region of Ukraine along the Danube.

Iohannis revealed, “We had attacks just today, the minister of defence told me, which were verified at 800 meters (2,600 feet) from our border. So very, very close.” He made these remarks during a joint press conference alongside Luxembourg’s Prime Minister Xavier Bettel.

Romania, a member of NATO, had previously refuted Kyiv’s claims that Iranian-made Russian drones had penetrated Romanian territory and detonated within its borders during an attack on the Ukrainian port of Izmail.

Iohannis reiterated this stance at the press conference, stating, “There was no piece, and no drone and no other part of any device that made it to Romania,” echoing comments from the defense ministry made the previous day.

However, he acknowledged the proximity of these attacks to Romania’s border, emphasizing, “But yes, we are concerned because these attacks are taking place within a very short distance from the Romanian border.” He conveyed this message while speaking from the Cincu military base located in central Romania.

Despite these concerns, Iohannis underscored that Romania remains vigilant. The Russian attacks on Ukraine’s Danube infrastructure have drawn strong condemnation from Bucharest.

These attacks have escalated since the collapse of a United Nations-brokered deal in July, which had permitted grain shipments from Black Sea ports. Moscow has intensified its assaults on Ukraine’s southern Odesa and Mykolaiv regions, which are home to crucial infrastructure and ports for agricultural exports.

Romanian Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu refuted reports of Russian drones hitting Romanian territory during an overnight airstrike targeting a Ukrainian port across the Danube River. She acknowledged the risk posed by the proximity of these incidents to Romania’s borders but denied the incursion.

The Romanian defense ministry also denied reports of Russian drones detonating in Romanian territory, according to a spokesperson. Conflicting claims persist, with Ukraine continuing to assert that Russian drones fell and exploded on Romanian soil, despite Romania’s denials.