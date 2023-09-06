Sonia urges PM for special Parliament session on opposition’s concerns

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing concern about the lack of a specified agenda for the upcoming special Parliament session. She highlighted nine key issues, including the violence in Manipur, and called for a discussion on these matters. Sonia Gandhi emphasized that the session had been called without consulting other political parties, leaving them unaware of its agenda. She expressed hope for constructive cooperation in addressing these concerns during the session.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh echoed these sentiments, stating that this was the first instance where no agenda had been discussed or listed for the House’s business. He stressed the need for a productive session and suggested that the rules for discussion could be mutually agreed upon. Ramesh also accused the prime minister of being in a state of panic and fatigue. The special session of Parliament is scheduled to take place from September 18 to 22.

In summary, Sonia Gandhi and the Congress party have raised concerns about the lack of agenda and consultation for the special Parliament session and called for a constructive discussion on important issues during the session.