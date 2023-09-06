Supreme Court issues notice to state government in UP student slapping incident

In response to the incident where a student was allegedly slapped by classmates under a teacher’s instructions, the Supreme Court has instructed the Muzaffarnagar Superintendent of Police to provide an update on the ongoing investigation. Justices Abhay S Oka and Pankaj Mithal have specifically asked the SP to detail the steps taken to ensure the safety of the student and his parents. Additionally, the Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government, demanding a response by September 25. The case was brought to the court’s attention through a PIL filed by Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, who seeks a swift investigation into this student slapping incident.

The Muzaffarnagar Police have already taken action by filing a case against the teacher involved, who allegedly made communal remarks and instructed students to slap a Muslim classmate for failing to complete his homework. Furthermore, the state education department has served a notice to the school regarding this matter, indicating that multiple authorities are actively addressing this serious issue.