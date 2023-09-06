Vijay Sethupathi’s Desire to Play Villain in ‘Jawan’ Exposed!

Actor Vijay Sethupathi, who is set to appear in the upcoming Atlee-directed film ‘Jawan,’ recently disclosed that he expressed his desire to play the role of the antagonist in the movie. During a Q & A session alongside Shah Rukh Khan, he shared the backstory of how he became part of the project.

“We had already met in Melbourne, Australia, and I told Atlee, ‘I would like to be a part of your film.’ Then I also asked, ‘I’d like to be the bad guy in your film,’ and Atlee said, ‘We were also thinking about you in the past one year, so we already had you in mind. Because of that, we are surprised you contacted us.’”

“Then I met him again in Mumbai, he narrated to me the script, I really liked it, and I was onboard.”

Vijay Sethupathi offered an intriguing perspective on his role, stating, “Whenever I play the villain, it is not me who is the bad guy, but the hero. My character is on his own path, and the hero who comes to disturb me, for my character, he is the villain.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan described ‘Jawan’ as the tale of an ordinary man accomplishing extraordinary feats.

When questioned about why he answered only seven questions, Shah Rukh humorously replied, “Saat sawaal kyon? Kyonki hafte mein saat din hote hain, rainbow mein saat colours aur ‘Jawan’ mein mere saat look. And of course, ‘Jawan’ release hogi, September 7, 2023 ko (Why seven questions? Because a week has seven days, a rainbow has seven colours, and in ‘Jawan’ I have seven faces. And of course, ‘Jawan’ will be released on September 7, 2023).”