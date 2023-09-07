During ASEAN-India Summit, PM Modi advocates post-pandemic world order

During his address at the annual ASEAN-India summit in Jakarta, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the importance of establishing a world order based on rules and regulations in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. He emphasized that advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific region and amplifying the voice of the Global South are objectives that benefit everyone.

Modi highlighted the significance of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in India’s Indo-Pacific initiative and reaffirmed India’s commitment to collaborating closely with ASEAN. ASEAN, a 10-nation grouping, is recognized for its central role in regional growth and development. India, along with other nations like the US, China, Japan, and Australia, engages in dialogue with ASEAN as partners. Modi further expressed India’s support for the ASEAN outlook on the Indo-Pacific during his address to the group’s leaders.