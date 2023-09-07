In Banda, petrol pumb employee hospitalised after beaten by group of people for 40 rupees

After a petrol station employee in the Banda district was beaten by a group of men over a payment of Rs 40, Uttar Pradesh police opened an investigation. The incident was recorded by the CCTV camera set up at the petrol station.

On Saturday night about 9:30 pm, the incident happened. Rajender alias Bholu, the victim, was hospitalised after suffering severe injuries.

Rajender claims that unidentified criminals even made an attempt to steal money from the petrol station. The members in the accused group are accused of pouring petrol worth Rs 40 but refusing to pay the employee. He further said that after he urged them to wait till the online payment was finished, the accused grabbed his collar and began to abuse him.

The police opened an investigation into robbery and violence on the basis of the allegation. The four offenders were facing legal prosecution, according to the police, and efforts were being made to positively identify them as seen on CCTV.

The victim is employed by the petrol station under the control of the Badausa police station.