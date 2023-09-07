Jawan leaks online just a few hours after the film was released in theatres

It’s Jawan Day! Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film, Jawan, has been released worldwide amid great celebrations. While several cinema halls across cities screened the film in the early hours of the day, Jawan also unfortunately fell victim to piracy. Just a few hours after its theatrical release, the film leaked online.

According to reports, the pirated version of the film is now accessible on Telegram and Torrent websites. Many of Shah Rukh Khan’s fans expressed their disappointment upon hearing the news of the leak. Some were concerned that this leak would have an adverse impact on the film’s box office performance. One fan tweeted, “Shah Rukh Khan, this is really unfortunate. Someone has leaked your new movie Jawan today. I think it’s going to negatively affect its collections and records, so please take some action. Jawan movie is available on the internet.”

One individual tagged the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur, and Shah Rukh Khan on Twitter and said, “What laws have you enacted? Currently, no one seems to be following those laws. Jawan was released today, and shortly after, it was leaked online. The film industry suffers significant losses due to these online leaks.”

The tremendous advance booking for Jawan has raised hopes all around. Trade analysts are anticipating that Jawan could earn Rs 700 million on its opening day alone. Shah Rukh Khan’s last release, Pathaan, currently holds the record for the highest-grossing film of 2023. Jawan may have the potential to surpass Pathaan’s box office record.

The film had also generated controversy even before its release. A day prior to its theatrical release, the film trended on X (formerly known as Twitter) with the hashtag #BoycottJawan, mainly due to the involvement of Udhayanidhi Stalin. Stalin is a well-known film producer and also serves as a Tamil Nadu state minister. He is backing the film in Tamil Nadu and reportedly plays a significant role as one of the main distributors of the film in the region. However, the social media trend did not seem to gain significant momentum, as theaters in various Indian cities went ahead with their plans for early morning shows to capitalize on the excitement surrounding Jawan’s release, coinciding with Janmashtami, a holiday in many parts of the country.

In a video from Mumbai’s Gaeity Galaxy, the audience can be seen dancing and cheering as the song ‘Zinda Banda’ plays on the screens. This cinema hall is hosting early morning shows for the first time in its history, adding to the festive atmosphere surrounding the film’s release.