MG launches Astor BlackStorm Limited Edition in India: Price, features

Mumbai: MG Motor India has launched the BLACKSTORM edition of its MG Astor in the country. The price for the MT version is Rs 14.48 lakh (ex-showroom) and for the CVT version is Rs 15.77 lakh (ex-showroom).

The MG Astor Blackstorm boasts a 1.5-litre VTi-TECH petrol engine (110PS and 144Nm) with 5-speed MT and CVT options.The MG Astor Blackstorm gets black-themed exteriors and interiors with features like a blacked-out honeycomb grille, alloy wheels with red front brake callipers, black-finished headlamps, black-finish roof rails, glossy black door garnish and a panoramic sunroof. There is a ‘BLACKSTORM’ emblem on the front fender on each side.

The cabin of the Astor Blackstorm boasts Tuxedo Black upholstery featuring exquisite red stitching. The feature highlights include Sangria Red AC vents, JBL speakers, a panoramic sunroof, electronic power steering with three selectable modes, heated ORVMs (Outside Rear View Mirrors), and a modern digital key with Bluetooth connectivity.